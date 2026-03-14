Modi Accuses Congress of Neglecting Northeast and Spreading Panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the opposition Congress party of neglecting the Northeast region of India and attempting to create unrest among the population.

Addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar, Modi claimed that Congress has historically ignored the region's needs, affecting Barak Valley's economic potential by poor border delineation during Independence.

Modi assured that the current BJP government is committed to fostering development, transforming Assam into a hub of opportunities, unlike Congress's past indifference.

(With inputs from agencies.)