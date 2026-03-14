Modi Accuses Congress of Neglecting Northeast and Spreading Panic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition Congress for neglecting the Northeast and attempting to spread panic. He highlighted Congress's role in drawing borders that isolated Barak Valley and hampered its development. Modi promised that the BJP is working to bring opportunities and progress to Assam and the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the opposition Congress party of neglecting the Northeast region of India and attempting to create unrest among the population.
Addressing a rally in Assam's Silchar, Modi claimed that Congress has historically ignored the region's needs, affecting Barak Valley's economic potential by poor border delineation during Independence.
Modi assured that the current BJP government is committed to fostering development, transforming Assam into a hub of opportunities, unlike Congress's past indifference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Congress
- Northeast
- Assam
- Barak Valley
- development
- opportunities
- potential
- neglect
- population
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