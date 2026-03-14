Statewide Protest in Tamil Nadu Highlights LPG Crisis

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu has announced a statewide protest on March 15. The protest aims to criticize the current ruling NDA government over a growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders nationwide.

According to the SPA, the shortage is attributed to the NDA government's misguided policies and lack of precautionary measures. This issue is significantly impacting industrial resources in Tamil Nadu and affecting many MSME enterprises. Chief Minister M K Stalin has already urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the situation urgently.

Despite these appeals, the SPA claims that the NDA government has taken no substantive steps to address public concerns or stabilize the situation. Furthermore, the central government has allegedly halted funds for education and refused approval for critical development projects, such as metro rail lines in Coimbatore and Madurai. SPA constituents, which include the Congress, Left parties, and the VCK, will participate in the protest, set for 10:30 am across all Tamil Nadu districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)