Centre Revokes Sonam Wangchuk's Detention: A Relief for Ladakh's Environmental Crusader
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hailed the Centre's decision to revoke Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the NSA. Mufti also welcomed the Supreme Court's bail grant to separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah. She called for the release of others detained unnecessarily and urged for policy review towards Kashmir and Iran solidarity.
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In a significant development, the Centre has revoked the detention of Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), bringing relief to his supporters. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti applauded the move, emphasizing that the stringent law should never have been applied to the environmentalist.
Mufti welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah and expressed concern for others detained under similar laws without trial. The former J&K chief minister urged authorities to reconsider their approach and release those held unjustly.
Moreover, attitudes towards Kashmir and Iran's solidarity were discussed in a party meeting. Mufti called for the release of peaceful protesters backing Iran and reiterated her request for Muslim nations to support Tehran. She urged the Centre to review its Kashmir policy, underlining the historical ties with Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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