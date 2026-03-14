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Reviving Presence: TVK's 'Target Karur' Campaign Blitz

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, seeks to revitalize its presence in Karur with the 'Target Karur' campaign. After a tragic stampede claimed 41 lives, TVK is conducting a door-to-door campaign to garner support ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. Vijay faces a CBI probe related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karur | Updated: 14-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 14:12 IST
Reviving Presence: TVK's 'Target Karur' Campaign Blitz
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating stampede in Karur, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is launching a new political initiative dubbed the 'Target Karur' campaign. Seeking to reconnect with voters, the party aims to strengthen its foothold in Karur, following the tragedy at a rally led by party founder Vijay on September 27, 2025.

With the Supreme Court overseeing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the incident, Vijay is under scrutiny and has received a third summons for questioning. Undeterred, TVK party members, led by Karur district secretary V P Mathiyazhagan, have embarked on their campaign endeavors, starting with temple blessings in Kodangipatti.

Through door-to-door efforts, TVK intends to highlight its party symbol 'whistle,' hoping to gather enough support in the upcoming Assembly elections. This campaign marks an important step for TVK in their efforts to reaffirm political relevance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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