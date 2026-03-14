Left Menu

Turmoil in the Middle East: US Embassy Hit Amid Intensifying Conflicts

A missile struck the US Embassy in Baghdad, and Iranian drone debris hit a UAE oil facility as US-Israel hostilities with Iran intensified. The US ramped up military presence in the Middle East, while Iran threatened to target US-linked oil infrastructures, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:57 IST
Turmoil in the Middle East: US Embassy Hit Amid Intensifying Conflicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A missile struck a helipad at the US Embassy in Baghdad, while debris from a downed Iranian drone hit an oil facility in the UAE, escalating the US-Israel conflict with Iran in its third week. Images captured smoke above the US Embassy compound, highlighting the intensifying hostilities.

President Donald Trump announced the destruction of Iranian military sites on Kharg Island, critical for Iran's oil exports, while warning of possible oil infrastructure attacks if Iran continues shipping interference. Over 2,500 Marines and the USS Tripoli are heading to the Middle East as tensions soar.

Iran threatened retaliatory strikes against US-linked oil infrastructures in the region. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon worsens, with 800 dead and 850,000 displaced due to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah. The situation remains volatile as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026