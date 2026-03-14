Coalition Forces Eye Hormuz: Trump's Naval Call to Action

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that several nations would dispatch warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. He did not specify which countries would partake but expressed hopes for participation from China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain.

Trump's announcement, made on the social media platform Truth Social, reiterated the strategic significance of the strait and the need for an international coalition to ensure its openness amid tensions with Iran.

While aggressive U.S. military actions against Iranian vessels are underway, the White House has yet to confirm any international commitments. The situation remains under observation as global partners weigh their responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)