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Coalition Forces Eye Hormuz: Trump's Naval Call to Action

Donald Trump announced that multiple countries plan to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure its openness. He expects nations like China, France, Japan, and others to join the U.S. in this effort. The U.S. has resorted to aggressive tactics against Iranian vessels in the interim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:57 IST
Coalition Forces Eye Hormuz: Trump's Naval Call to Action
Donald Trump

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that several nations would dispatch warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. He did not specify which countries would partake but expressed hopes for participation from China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain.

Trump's announcement, made on the social media platform Truth Social, reiterated the strategic significance of the strait and the need for an international coalition to ensure its openness amid tensions with Iran.

While aggressive U.S. military actions against Iranian vessels are underway, the White House has yet to confirm any international commitments. The situation remains under observation as global partners weigh their responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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