Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Pandit' Reference in UP Police Exam

A question in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam identifying 'Pandit' as an opportunist sparked a backlash. BJP leaders demanded action, citing community sensitivity. The Deputy Chief Minister promised a probe. The incident follows tensions over alleged anti-Brahmin sentiments, highlighting potential political ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Pandit' Reference in UP Police Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A question in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam asking candidates to identify a word for 'a person who changes according to the opportunity' has sparked controversy. Among the options was 'Pandit,' prompting objections from leaders within the ruling BJP.

BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra, representing the Brahmin community, raised concerns, writing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mishra described the question as insensitively framed, arguing that 'Pandit,' a term associated with knowledge and respect, was inappropriately linked to opportunism.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced an immediate investigation, underscoring the government's commitment to fairness and sensitivity. The incident could intensify political tensions, particularly as the objection arises from within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026