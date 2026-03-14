Controversy Erupts Over 'Pandit' Reference in UP Police Exam

A question in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam asking candidates to identify a word for 'a person who changes according to the opportunity' has sparked controversy. Among the options was 'Pandit,' prompting objections from leaders within the ruling BJP.

BJP Secretary Abhijat Mishra, representing the Brahmin community, raised concerns, writing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mishra described the question as insensitively framed, arguing that 'Pandit,' a term associated with knowledge and respect, was inappropriately linked to opportunism.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced an immediate investigation, underscoring the government's commitment to fairness and sensitivity. The incident could intensify political tensions, particularly as the objection arises from within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)