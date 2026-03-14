Tensions Escalate: Iran Issues Evacuation Warning Amidst Middle East Conflict

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for three major ports in the UAE, including Jebel Ali, the busiest in the Middle East. This move is Tehran's first direct threat towards the UAE's non-US assets, as its conflict with Washington and Tel Aviv enters a third week.

Iran accused the US of using UAE facilities to conduct strikes on its oil-rich Kharg Island, despite a lack of evidence to support these claims. In response to these accusations, Iran warned the public to vacate areas believed to shelter US forces. The situation remained tense, though no immediate strikes on notable UAE ports were observed following the threat.

Globally, anxiety mounts over the potential impact on oil prices and supply chain disruptions as Iran's parliamentary leaders hinted at stronger retaliatory actions should Iran's oil infrastructure be targeted. In response, both local and international powers, including the US, have ramped up military readiness in the region while engaging allies to maintain open navigation through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)