Clash Erupts Ahead of Modi Rally: Arrests Made in Kolkata Unrest
In a violent clash between TMC and BJP activists in Kolkata's Girish Park area, four individuals were arrested hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. The conflict arose over torn election flexes, resulting in injuries and a police investigation under multiple legal provisions. Both parties blame each other for the violence.
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Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground, a clash erupted between TMC and BJP activists in the Girish Park area of north Kolkata. The incident, which involved stone pelting over torn election flexes, left eight individuals injured, including a police officer.
Amid conflicting accusations of orchestrated violence, four people have been arrested as raids continue to apprehend others. Each party blames the other for the altercation, with TMC accusing BJP of attacking Shashi Panja's residence, injuring the senior state cabinet minister.
The police have registered a suo motu case under various sections of law, including damage to public property and maintenance of public order. Despite no formal complaints, investigations are ongoing, and TMC vows to lodge an FIR, alleging a conspiracy behind the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)