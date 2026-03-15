Clash Erupts Ahead of Modi Rally: Arrests Made in Kolkata Unrest

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground, a clash erupted between TMC and BJP activists in the Girish Park area of north Kolkata. The incident, which involved stone pelting over torn election flexes, left eight individuals injured, including a police officer.

Amid conflicting accusations of orchestrated violence, four people have been arrested as raids continue to apprehend others. Each party blames the other for the altercation, with TMC accusing BJP of attacking Shashi Panja's residence, injuring the senior state cabinet minister.

The police have registered a suo motu case under various sections of law, including damage to public property and maintenance of public order. Despite no formal complaints, investigations are ongoing, and TMC vows to lodge an FIR, alleging a conspiracy behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)