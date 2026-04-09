Heated West Bengal Campaign: Mamata and Modi Rally for Votes

In a fervent display of political solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged an impressive election campaign on Thursday to bolster Sayantika Banerjee's candidacy in Baranagar under the TMC banner. The roadshow boasted a heavy turnout of party supporters eager for the upcoming assembly polls.

The campaign trail trails behind Mamata Banerjee's move to court to address concerns over the removal of genuine voters from electoral rolls, following the Special Intensive Revision exercise. Banerjee, vying for reelection from Bhabanipur, has expressed dissatisfaction over the issue, citing the Supreme Court's directives for restoration of names under adjudication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made waves in West Bengal politics, promising a transformative future with his 'six guarantees,' which include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and a crackdown on corruption. With the assembly elections soon and polls set for April 23 and 29, both leaders are galvanizing public support with robust promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)