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Heated West Bengal Campaign: Mamata and Modi Rally for Votes

West Bengal's political battleground intensifies as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigns for Sayantika Banerjee, TMC's Baranagar candidate. Meanwhile, PM Modi unveils 'six guarantees' for residents. Both leaders take strong stances on election issues, with Mamata also addressing voter roll concerns in Bhabanipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:55 IST
Heated West Bengal Campaign: Mamata and Modi Rally for Votes
Visual from West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's roadshow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fervent display of political solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged an impressive election campaign on Thursday to bolster Sayantika Banerjee's candidacy in Baranagar under the TMC banner. The roadshow boasted a heavy turnout of party supporters eager for the upcoming assembly polls.

The campaign trail trails behind Mamata Banerjee's move to court to address concerns over the removal of genuine voters from electoral rolls, following the Special Intensive Revision exercise. Banerjee, vying for reelection from Bhabanipur, has expressed dissatisfaction over the issue, citing the Supreme Court's directives for restoration of names under adjudication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made waves in West Bengal politics, promising a transformative future with his 'six guarantees,' which include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and a crackdown on corruption. With the assembly elections soon and polls set for April 23 and 29, both leaders are galvanizing public support with robust promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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