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Air Defense Showdown: Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow

Russian air defense forces intercepted 65 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow over an 11-hour span on Saturday, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported 128 drones downed in his area as Ukrainian attacks on military assets intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:14 IST
Air Defense Showdown: Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow

Russian air defense units successfully downed 65 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow throughout the day on Saturday, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

In a post on Telegram, Sobyanin noted that these drones were intercepted over an 11-hour period starting around noon. Fragments are now under examination at the sites where they fell. Meanwhile, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, reported the downing of 128 drones in his area, although a specific time frame was not disclosed.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian forces targeted a significant plant producing missile components in the Bryansk region, resulting in seven deaths, as confirmed by Bogomaz. The Russian Defence Ministry reported intercepting 280 Ukrainian drones across central and western Russia over a 10-hour period ending at 9 p.m., with 47 targeting Moscow.

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