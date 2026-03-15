Tensions Escalate in the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump issued a call for global allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure its security, amidst escalating tensions with Iran. The situation has further complicated regional stability as Iran urges evacuations in several UAE ports.

Iran accuses the United States of launching strikes on Iranian territories from UAE locations, an allegation denied by US Central Command. As Lebanon faces a deepening humanitarian crisis, Iran warns it will target U.S.-linked infrastructures in response, as conflicts continue to threaten critical oil trade routes.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Defense has identified six service members who perished in a military aircraft crash supporting operations against Iran. The incident underscores the risks and personnel sacrifices in strategic military engagements in volatile regions of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)