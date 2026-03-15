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Tensions Escalate as Gulf States Face Missile Storm

Gulf states reported increased missile and drone attacks amid escalating tensions with Iran, as Tehran threatened to widen its campaign. Iran accused the US of launching attacks from UAE locations. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon worsens, and Trump calls on allies to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:56 IST
Tensions Escalate as Gulf States Face Missile Storm
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Sunday, Gulf states reported a surge in missile and drone attacks following Iran's threat to expand their military campaign, which enters its third week against the US and Israel. Iran has called for evacuations in major UAE ports, claiming US strikes launched from there target key Iranian assets.

The conflict has claimed civilian lives and heightened tensions across the region. President Donald Trump urged allies to dispatch warships to secure the critical Strait of Hormuz amidst mounting concerns over oil prices. Meanwhile, Lebanon's humanitarian crisis worsened with a rising death toll and mass displacements as Israeli strikes hit Hezbollah positions.

Iran's Foreign Minister accused the US of conducting missile attacks from within the UAE, a claim the UAE denies. The US identified six military personnel killed in an aircraft incident linked to operations against Iran, as tensions threaten regional security and elevate global anxieties.

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