Tensions Flare: Surge of Chinese Military Aircraft Near Taiwan

In a concerning development, Taiwan's defense ministry has reported a significant increase in Chinese military aircraft activity near the island. On Saturday, the ministry recorded 26 aircraft, with 16 entering Taiwan's air defense zone.

This uptick follows a peculiar decline in China's military flights, prompting analysts to explore possible motivations, including regional political strategies and military modernization efforts. Some speculate this could relate to calming ties with Washington ahead of a planned visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China has consistently exerted military pressure on Taiwan, maintaining its stance on reunification, which it has vowed to achieve, if necessary, by force. Despite the fluctuations in air activity, Taiwan has not adjusted its defense posture significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)