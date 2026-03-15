Stalin Blasts Central Government Over LPG Crisis
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP-led government for the LPG shortage in the country, attributing it to the government's poor decision-making. The DMK-led SPA held protests statewide, urging the central government to address the issue, exacerbated by supply constraints due to West Asia conflicts.
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Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government at the Centre, holding it responsible for the country's current LPG crisis. Stalin accused the government of poor decision-making and failing to take precautionary measures, resulting in severe LPG shortages nationwide.
In response to the crisis, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, Left parties, and the VCK, organized statewide protests on Sunday. Demonstrators criticized the central government's handling of the situation and called for immediate measures to alleviate the public's hardships.
The ongoing shortages have been partly attributed to supply constraints following the escalation of conflicts in West Asia since February 28. Stalin urged the government to recognize the public's frustration and take corrective action swiftly to resolve the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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