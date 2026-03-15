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Wild Cards in Bengal Politics: Unveiling the Underdogs

Bengal's political landscape sees notable figures outside the TMC-BJP fold who could influence the upcoming elections. Key players like Mohammed Salim, Hyumayun Kabir, Minakshi Mukherjee, Nawsad Siddique, and Mausam Noor represent varied political backgrounds, challenges, and opportunities in shaping the state's future political contour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:36 IST
Wild Cards in Bengal Politics: Unveiling the Underdogs
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In the high-stakes battle between TMC and BJP in Bengal, several influential figures stand ready to shake things up. Primed to challenge the political giants, these candidates bring fresh dynamics to what promises to be a gripping electoral contest.

Mohammed Salim, a seasoned CPI(M) leader, hopes to reclaim ground for his party that's seen its influence wane. His track record bares a mix of victories and setbacks, capturing a narrative of resilience and strategy in navigating Bengal's complex political terrain.

Other key figures like Hyumayun Kabir, Minakshi Mukherjee, Nawsad Siddique, and Mausam Noor embody diverse political ideologies and backgrounds. Their participation adds layers of unpredictability to an already charged political arena, underscoring the varied aspirations awaiting resolution at the ballot box.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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