CPI Unveils Candidates for Upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections

In a strategic move ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the CPI, a significant coalition partner within the LDF, revealed its list of candidates for 25 constituencies. This announcement came shortly after the Election Commission released the election schedule.

The party has retained key figures, including four incumbent ministers, while also introducing new names like poet Alankode Leelakrishnan for Thrissur and replacing certain sitting MLAs with fresh contenders. Women's representation stands strong with five candidates in the fray.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam welcomed the polling date but expressed concerns over campaigning challenges due to the peak summer heat and limited financial resources. Nonetheless, Viswam underscored the CPI's commitment to a united campaign with its LDF allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)