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Modi Defends Speaker, Criticizes Dynastic Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congressional move against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as driven by self-interest, highlighting the importance of democratic institutions and parliamentary decorum. The resolution for removal was defeated, reaffirming parliamentary traditions. Modi emphasized the Speaker's role in upholding democratic values and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:51 IST
Modi Defends Speaker, Criticizes Dynastic Politics
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In a sharp critique of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the resolution against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as self-serving and driven by a dynastic mindset. Modi's attack comes after the Congress-led opposition's resolution for Birla's removal failed in the House.

In a letter to Birla, Modi expressed gratitude for his speech following the resolution's defeat. Modi praised Birla's unwavering faith in parliamentary democracy and applauded his balanced statement on Indian parliamentary traditions. "The Speaker's role extends beyond just conducting proceedings; it's about safeguarding democratic values," he noted.

The resolution's defeat caused friction, with Modi criticizing those not accepting India's democratic ethos. He underscored the Speaker's duty to provide equal opportunities for all MPs, promoting inclusivity within the democratic framework. The developments underscored the pressing need to uphold ethical values and traditions within Indian Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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