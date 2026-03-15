Modi Defends Speaker, Criticizes Dynastic Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congressional move against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as driven by self-interest, highlighting the importance of democratic institutions and parliamentary decorum. The resolution for removal was defeated, reaffirming parliamentary traditions. Modi emphasized the Speaker's role in upholding democratic values and inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the resolution against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as self-serving and driven by a dynastic mindset. Modi's attack comes after the Congress-led opposition's resolution for Birla's removal failed in the House.
In a letter to Birla, Modi expressed gratitude for his speech following the resolution's defeat. Modi praised Birla's unwavering faith in parliamentary democracy and applauded his balanced statement on Indian parliamentary traditions. "The Speaker's role extends beyond just conducting proceedings; it's about safeguarding democratic values," he noted.
The resolution's defeat caused friction, with Modi criticizing those not accepting India's democratic ethos. He underscored the Speaker's duty to provide equal opportunities for all MPs, promoting inclusivity within the democratic framework. The developments underscored the pressing need to uphold ethical values and traditions within Indian Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
When BJP was in opposition it never brought no-confidence motion against Speaker: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Amit Shah Criticizes No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Turmoil: No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Ignites Heated Exchange
Amit Shah to Address No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Rijiju Defends Om Birla Against No-Confidence Motion