Congo Republic's Election: A Familiar Outcome Awaits

Voters in the Congo Republic participated in a presidential election poised to extend President Denis Sassou Nguesso's lengthy rule. With two major opposition leaders imprisoned and others in exile, critics say the contest lacked credibility.

Polling stations showed low turnout, with projections indicating participation well below the 68% recorded in 2021, when Sassou secured an overwhelming victory. A nationwide internet outage further complicated the election's transparency.

Calls for change echoed among voters, amid a stable yet challenging economy. However, skepticism remains high regarding any substantial shifts in governance or policy, with many expecting a predictable result favoring the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)