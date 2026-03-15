Maharashtra's Key Uncontested Elections: A Political Play

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an aim for consensual bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri, following the demise of two political figures, Ajit Pawar and Shivaji Kardile.

Fadnavis emphasized a preference for unopposed elections but confirmed BJP's readiness for a contest. The bypolls are set for April 23, with counting on May 4.

Across India, eight assembly seats face bypolls, including regions in Goa, Karnataka, and Nagaland. The Model Code of Conduct is now in effect in preparation for these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)