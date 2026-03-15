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Jair Bolsonaro's Health Woes Persist Amid Political Turmoil

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in intensive care due to pneumonia, although his kidney function has improved. Bolsonaro, serving a sentence for a coup attempt, has been hospitalized multiple times. His family seeks house arrest, while his son may run for president later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:08 IST
Jair Bolsonaro's Health Woes Persist Amid Political Turmoil
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health continues to be precarious as he remains in intensive care suffering from pneumonia.

The ex-leader, who has had an improvement in kidney function, has been given additional antibiotics at a hospital in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt, and his family has repeatedly requested house arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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