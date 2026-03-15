Jair Bolsonaro's Health Woes Persist Amid Political Turmoil
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in intensive care due to pneumonia, although his kidney function has improved. Bolsonaro, serving a sentence for a coup attempt, has been hospitalized multiple times. His family seeks house arrest, while his son may run for president later this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:08 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's health continues to be precarious as he remains in intensive care suffering from pneumonia.
The ex-leader, who has had an improvement in kidney function, has been given additional antibiotics at a hospital in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year sentence for leading a coup attempt, and his family has repeatedly requested house arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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