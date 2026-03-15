Left's Crucial Electoral Test: Kerala's Stronghold and West Bengal's Revival

The announcement of election schedules for five assemblies marks a pivotal moment for the Left parties, which are striving to keep their grip on Kerala while regaining momentum in West Bengal. CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby highlighted their preparedness and confidence in winning a third term in Kerala.

Baby emphasized the achievements of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala, such as poverty eradication and communal harmony, bolstering their electoral prospects. He expressed optimism about the DMK-led alliance's success in Tamil Nadu and challenges to the BJP in Puducherry and Assam, despite previous setbacks in West Bengal.

CPI general secretary D Raja pointed out voter roll deletions as a major electoral concern and stressed the importance of fair elections. Despite these challenges, both leaders expressed belief in a decisive electoral verdict, especially in retaining Kerala's support for the Left and securing future political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)