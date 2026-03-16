Starmer's Diplomatic Push: Reopening the Strait of Hormuz

In a bid to alleviate disruptions in global shipping, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in critical talks with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The discussions aim to address the ongoing obstruction affecting international trade.

Starmer also held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the impact of the strait's closure. Both leaders expressed concern over its ramifications on the global shipping industry and agreed on the urgency to resume operations.

Looking forward, Starmer and Carney have committed to further diplomatic efforts, planning continued talks on the Middle East conflict at an upcoming meeting, underscoring international collaboration to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)