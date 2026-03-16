Japan in a Dilemma Over Strait of Hormuz

Japan will not dispatch naval vessels to the Middle East to escort ships, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced following U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal to allies for assistance in protecting oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The decision highlights Japan's challenging position, as the nation's war-renouncing constitution limits its capacity for overseas military operations. Takaichi clarified that Japan is still assessing its own independent actions within legal constraints.

While Trump's social media request calls on allies like Japan, no formal request has been made, adding to Japan's complex diplomatic stance considering its constitutional constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)