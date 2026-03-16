Japan Navigates Middle East Maritime Debate Amidst U.S. Pressure

Japan has decided not to send naval vessels to escort ships in the Middle East, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated on Monday. This announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's call for allies to protect oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan faces a delicate situation, as it relies heavily on energy from the Middle East, but its constitution restricts overseas military engagements. Historically, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has focused on anti-piracy operations, rather than combat missions.

Prime Minister Takaichi plans to discuss the situation with Trump in Washington, emphasizing the need for de-escalation in the region. Takaichi remains cautious about deploying military forces abroad, due to legal and political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)