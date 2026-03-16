Tensions Escalate in the Strait of Hormuz Amid Drone Attacks

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged about seven countries to send warships to safeguard the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This call to action follows a series of Iranian strikes that have heightened regional instability.

Operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended after a drone hit a fuel tank, igniting a fire that was swiftly contained without any reported injuries. In response to continued drone and missile threats, the United Arab Emirates has been actively intercepting incoming attacks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported intercepting 35 drones overnight, while Australia's government indicated it would not participate in the proposed coalition, citing a lack of official request and commitment to non-offensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)