Strait Tensions Mount as Drone Strikes Halt Dubai Flights

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has called on seven countries to deploy warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open amidst ongoing tensions with Iran.

Operations at Dubai International Airport faced disruptions after a drone attack ignited a fuel tank, forcing a temporary suspension of flights. Emergency services quickly contained the fire without any reported injuries.

Brent crude oil prices experienced fluctuations, trading close to USD 105 per barrel as the market reacts to escalating regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)