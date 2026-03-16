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Strait Tensions Mount as Drone Strikes Halt Dubai Flights

The U.S., led by President Trump, calls for global naval support to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions with Iran. Drone attacks disrupt Dubai Airport operations. Saudi Arabia thwarts multiple drone strikes on its territory. Global oil markets react, with Brent crude nearing USD 105 per barrel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:37 IST
Strait Tensions Mount as Drone Strikes Halt Dubai Flights
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump announced that the United States has called on seven countries to deploy warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open amidst ongoing tensions with Iran.

Operations at Dubai International Airport faced disruptions after a drone attack ignited a fuel tank, forcing a temporary suspension of flights. Emergency services quickly contained the fire without any reported injuries.

Brent crude oil prices experienced fluctuations, trading close to USD 105 per barrel as the market reacts to escalating regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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