Left Menu

No NCP Opposition: Sunetra Pawar Clears Path for Baramati Bypoll

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule announced that her party will not field a candidate against Sunetra Pawar, the widow of Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23. Sule also highlighted the need for an all-party discussion about the ongoing LPG crisis amid West Asian conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:28 IST
No NCP Opposition: Sunetra Pawar Clears Path for Baramati Bypoll
Sunetra Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule confirmed that the party would not contest against Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23, following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

The Election Commission has set the bypoll date in response to bypolls triggered by deaths, including BJP's Shivaji Kardile. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed a desire for a consensus in these elections, though he assured readiness for any contest that arises.

Additionally, Sule emphasized the need for a transparent investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash and called for an all-party meeting to address the LPG crisis amidst geopolitical tensions, urging immediate strategical action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026