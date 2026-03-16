No NCP Opposition: Sunetra Pawar Clears Path for Baramati Bypoll
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule announced that her party will not field a candidate against Sunetra Pawar, the widow of Ajit Pawar, in the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23. Sule also highlighted the need for an all-party discussion about the ongoing LPG crisis amid West Asian conflicts.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule confirmed that the party would not contest against Sunetra Pawar in the Baramati assembly bypoll scheduled for April 23, following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar earlier this year.
The Election Commission has set the bypoll date in response to bypolls triggered by deaths, including BJP's Shivaji Kardile. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed a desire for a consensus in these elections, though he assured readiness for any contest that arises.
Additionally, Sule emphasized the need for a transparent investigation into Ajit Pawar's plane crash and called for an all-party meeting to address the LPG crisis amidst geopolitical tensions, urging immediate strategical action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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