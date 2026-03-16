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Kremlin Refutes Claims of Waning Interest in Ukraine Peace Talks

The Kremlin dismissed claims that the Ukraine peace process was faltering due to U.S. President Trump's diminishing interest. Reports suggested the negotiation focus was shifting to the Middle East. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Trump remains engaged, urging Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to pursue a deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:29 IST
Kremlin Refutes Claims of Waning Interest in Ukraine Peace Talks
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The Kremlin has rejected a report by the Financial Times alleging that the peace process in Ukraine is faltering due to dwindling interest from U.S. President Donald Trump. A senior European official indicated that discussions between Moscow and Kyiv were in jeopardy as Trump's attention shifted towards issues in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, refuted the report, emphasizing that Trump's recent statements did not reflect a waning interest. Peskov noted the U.S. President has encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make a deal, indicating sustained involvement in the negotiations.

Russia remains committed to continuing talks aimed at ending the conflict, Peskov assured reporters, reaffirming the Kremlin's stance on pursuing a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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