Kremlin Refutes Claims of Waning Interest in Ukraine Peace Talks

The Kremlin has rejected a report by the Financial Times alleging that the peace process in Ukraine is faltering due to dwindling interest from U.S. President Donald Trump. A senior European official indicated that discussions between Moscow and Kyiv were in jeopardy as Trump's attention shifted towards issues in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, refuted the report, emphasizing that Trump's recent statements did not reflect a waning interest. Peskov noted the U.S. President has encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to make a deal, indicating sustained involvement in the negotiations.

Russia remains committed to continuing talks aimed at ending the conflict, Peskov assured reporters, reaffirming the Kremlin's stance on pursuing a peaceful resolution in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)