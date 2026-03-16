UK and Allies Seek Peace in Strait of Hormuz Standoff
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain is collaborating with allies to devise a plan involving mine-hunting drones to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without involving the country in war. Despite pressure from US President Trump to offer more support, Starmer emphasizes a collective approach.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that Britain is actively working with allies to develop a strategic plan aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative involves the potential deployment of mine-hunting drones in the region.
Despite encouragement from US President Donald Trump to send British warships, Starmer made it clear that the UK will not be drawn further into the ongoing conflict. This comes after previous tensions, where Trump criticized Starmer over perceived insufficient support for American military operations.
The British government, alongside the US and European and Gulf allies, is seeking a collective approach to ensure the resumption of oil shipments through the Strait, with Starmer acknowledging the challenges of establishing 'a viable collective plan'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin Rallies DMK Troops for Crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
Trump's Demands Fall on Deaf Ears: Global Allies Reluctant to Patrol Hormuz Strait
Tensions Flare as US Pressures Allies Over Strait of Hormuz
Youth Congress Rallies Against Indo-US Trade Deal
Tensions Flare as Allies Hesitate: The Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz