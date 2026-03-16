UK and Allies Seek Peace in Strait of Hormuz Standoff

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that Britain is actively working with allies to develop a strategic plan aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative involves the potential deployment of mine-hunting drones in the region.

Despite encouragement from US President Donald Trump to send British warships, Starmer made it clear that the UK will not be drawn further into the ongoing conflict. This comes after previous tensions, where Trump criticized Starmer over perceived insufficient support for American military operations.

The British government, alongside the US and European and Gulf allies, is seeking a collective approach to ensure the resumption of oil shipments through the Strait, with Starmer acknowledging the challenges of establishing 'a viable collective plan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)