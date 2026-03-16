West Bengal Legislative Assembly: A Portrait of Power and Crime

In an eye-opening report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch, nearly half of West Bengal MLAs have declared criminal charges against themselves. The findings reveal that 136 out of 291 analyzed MLAs face criminal cases, with 37% enduring significant allegations.

The report highlights the economic affluence within the legislative body, noting over half of the MLAs as crorepatis. Collectively, the net worth of these legislators is pegged at Rs 821.50 crore, equating to an average of Rs 2.82 crore per MLA. Top affluent figures include Jakir Hossain, and Ahmed Javed Khan among others.

The evaluation further delves into education levels, with 63% of the MLAs having graduation degrees or higher. It reflects the gender disparity with 45 female MLAs in stark contrast to 246 males. These findings stem from affidavits filed during the 2021 state elections and subsequent bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)