TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors: No Talks with AIADMK-BJP

The TVK has categorically denied any negotiations with AIADMK-BJP for the Assembly elections, stating rumors are being spread for political agendas.

CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK's deputy general secretary, attributed these false claims to a DMK tactic intended to sow confusion among voters and party members.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated no talks with TVK occurred, underscoring repeated denials amid speculative media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)