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TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors: No Talks with AIADMK-BJP

The TVK has refuted claims of forming an alliance with AIADMK-BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls. TVK leaders accused DMK of spreading false rumors for political gain. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami also confirmed no discussions occurred with TVK, labeling such talks as media speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:23 IST
TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors: No Talks with AIADMK-BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The TVK has categorically denied any negotiations with AIADMK-BJP for the Assembly elections, stating rumors are being spread for political agendas.

CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK's deputy general secretary, attributed these false claims to a DMK tactic intended to sow confusion among voters and party members.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated no talks with TVK occurred, underscoring repeated denials amid speculative media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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