TVK Dismisses Alliance Rumors: No Talks with AIADMK-BJP
The TVK has refuted claims of forming an alliance with AIADMK-BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls. TVK leaders accused DMK of spreading false rumors for political gain. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami also confirmed no discussions occurred with TVK, labeling such talks as media speculation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The TVK has categorically denied any negotiations with AIADMK-BJP for the Assembly elections, stating rumors are being spread for political agendas.
CTR Nirmal Kumar, TVK's deputy general secretary, attributed these false claims to a DMK tactic intended to sow confusion among voters and party members.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated no talks with TVK occurred, underscoring repeated denials amid speculative media reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- TVK
- AIADMK
- BJP
- Assembly polls
- rumors
- DMK
- politics
- alliance
- Edappadi K Palaniswami
- media speculation
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