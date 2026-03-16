Nations Hesitant to Aid U.S. in Strait of Hormuz Standoff

Several U.S. allies have rebuffed President Donald Trump's call for military support to maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz. This request comes as Iran has effectively disrupted the crucial passage for global oil transport using drones, missiles, and mines. Germany, Spain, and Italy have ruled out participation.

Britain and Denmark are cautiously considering potential involvement but emphasize the importance of de-escalation. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius questioned the necessity for European involvement, while German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius asserted that the conflict is unrelated to NATO, and involvement would counter EU principles.

The EU, in conjunction with the United Nations, is evaluating the potential adaptation of the Aspides mission to include the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, NATO discussions remain at an early stage, and skepticism prevails among various European nations regarding direct military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)