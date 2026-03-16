NDA Sweeps Rajya Sabha Elections: A Power Shift in Politics

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, celebrated a sweeping victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, capturing a majority of the contested seats across three states. This victory further solidifies NDA's influence in the political landscape, particularly in Bihar, where all five seats were secured by the coalition, including significant wins for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and newcomers like BJP President Nitin Nabin.

Despite the overall success, the election process faced challenges, including allegations of voting irregularities in Haryana, delaying the final count. In Odisha, cross-voting shaped the results, with BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray securing a seat.

The election also saw prominent figures such as Sharad Pawar and Ramdas Athawale elected unopposed, along with notable wins in other states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, showcasing a decisive shift in the political dynamics across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)