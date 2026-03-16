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Global Tensions Surge as Nations Weigh In on Strait of Hormuz Conflict

President Donald Trump's call for an international coalition to protect oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz is met with mixed reactions. Despite escalating tensions with Iran, countries like the UK and Australia are cautious, while others like China urge for de-escalation to stabilize global trade and oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:09 IST
Global Tensions Surge as Nations Weigh In on Strait of Hormuz Conflict
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  • United States

As tensions rise over the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump has suggested a coalition to safeguard oil tankers amid the Iran conflict. His approach, however, has met varied responses from international allies.

Trump has encouraged participation from about seven countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and France, to help navigate the potentially volatile region. While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed collaborative plans, the UK hesitates to send warships, opting instead for mine-hunting drones. Australia and Italy have expressed reluctance, declining military involvement.

Concerns about oil prices coincide with midterm election season in the US, with prices ticking up due to the strife. Despite this, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insists the impact is exaggerated and temporary. Meanwhile, China's economic outlook remains cautious, urging an end to hostilities to prevent further destabilization.

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