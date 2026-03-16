Tensions Escalate: Beirut Under Siege Amid Hezbollah-Israel Conflict
Explosions have rocked Beirut as Israel launched attacks targeting Hezbollah. These strikes have displaced over a million Lebanese people and raised fears of a large-scale invasion. The conflict follows Hezbollah's retaliation after a US-Israeli attack on Iran, resulting in heightened regional instability and casualties.
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- Lebanon
Massive explosions reverberate through Beirut as Israel intensifies its assault on the Lebanese capital. The pre-dawn strikes were aimed at targeting infrastructure associated with the Hezbollah militia group, which has ties to Iran.
Retaliatory rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel came on the heels of a US-Israeli military action against Iran on February 28. In response, Israel has issued evacuation orders affecting numerous neighborhoods in both Beirut and southern Lebanon.
The ongoing conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 1 million Lebanese people, according to government reports, and has claimed 850 lives. With Israeli troops advancing into southern Lebanon, international concerns mount about the potential for a widespread invasion.
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