Tensions Escalate: Beirut Under Siege Amid Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

Massive explosions reverberate through Beirut as Israel intensifies its assault on the Lebanese capital. The pre-dawn strikes were aimed at targeting infrastructure associated with the Hezbollah militia group, which has ties to Iran.

Retaliatory rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel came on the heels of a US-Israeli military action against Iran on February 28. In response, Israel has issued evacuation orders affecting numerous neighborhoods in both Beirut and southern Lebanon.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 1 million Lebanese people, according to government reports, and has claimed 850 lives. With Israeli troops advancing into southern Lebanon, international concerns mount about the potential for a widespread invasion.