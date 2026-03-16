Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Beirut Under Siege Amid Hezbollah-Israel Conflict

Explosions have rocked Beirut as Israel launched attacks targeting Hezbollah. These strikes have displaced over a million Lebanese people and raised fears of a large-scale invasion. The conflict follows Hezbollah's retaliation after a US-Israeli attack on Iran, resulting in heightened regional instability and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:18 IST
Tensions Escalate: Beirut Under Siege Amid Hezbollah-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Massive explosions reverberate through Beirut as Israel intensifies its assault on the Lebanese capital. The pre-dawn strikes were aimed at targeting infrastructure associated with the Hezbollah militia group, which has ties to Iran.

Retaliatory rocket fire from Hezbollah into northern Israel came on the heels of a US-Israeli military action against Iran on February 28. In response, Israel has issued evacuation orders affecting numerous neighborhoods in both Beirut and southern Lebanon.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the displacement of over 1 million Lebanese people, according to government reports, and has claimed 850 lives. With Israeli troops advancing into southern Lebanon, international concerns mount about the potential for a widespread invasion.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026