Vande Mataram Walkout Sparks Political Row in Telangana

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, strongly criticized AIMIM MLAs for their walkout from the Telangana assembly while Vande Mataram was being sung. He described the act as not merely a protest but a direct affront to the national song and the nation's spirit.

The minister expressed his disapproval on social media, questioning the AIMIM's reaction to Indian symbols and suggesting their walkout revealed the party's true stance. The incident has sparked a broader discourse on national identity and political allegiance.

In response, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi argued that the BJP and RSS's agenda could transform India into a theocratic state. He emphasized the constitutional promise of religious freedom, dismissing the need for 'patriotism tests' and reminding that the Constitution begins with 'We the people', upholding secular values.

(With inputs from agencies.)