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Jair Bolsonaro's Health Takes a Turn for the Better Amid Legal Battles

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, serving a 27-year sentence for a coup attempt, has shown medical improvement, moving from intensive to semi-intensive care. His family, seeking house arrest, hopes for his full recovery amid ongoing legal issues. His son, Flavio, prepares to run for president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:46 IST
Jair Bolsonaro's Health Takes a Turn for the Better Amid Legal Battles
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been moved to a semi-intensive care unit following an improvement in his health condition, as reported by his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, on Instagram. She conveyed that tests revealed reduced inflammation, a promising sign since his admission to the intensive care unit for pneumonia.

The 70-year-old politician, currently serving a 27-year sentence for his involvement in a coup attempt, was hospitalized on Friday from prison. The hospital, DF Star, reported on Sunday that his kidney function had shown signs of improvement, though they made no comment about his transfer to semi-intensive care.

Supporters, including his family, have repeatedly petitioned the Supreme Court to allow Bolsonaro to serve his sentence under house arrest. As his health remains under observation, his son, Flavio Bolsonaro, is anticipated to run for the presidency against incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva later this year.

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