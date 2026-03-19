Japan-US Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amidst Iran Conflict

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived at the White House Thursday, tasked with navigating the complex diplomatic landscape that has emerged from the US-Iran conflict. The meeting with President Donald Trump aimed to bolster the longstanding security and economic alliance between the US and Japan.

Despite Trump's aggressive push for more international support, especially naval efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, Japan has been cautious. Prime Minister Takaichi is dealing with domestic resistance to becoming involved in the unpopular Iran war, even as Japan's energy security heavily relies on the Gulf.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted Japan's critical role, given its advanced naval capabilities and substantial oil reserves. Meanwhile, Takaichi has kept options open, assuring that while there is no official request from the US, diplomatic and military discussions on various fronts will continue to safeguard Japan's interests and the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)