U.S. Military's Strategic Role in Latin America

In a recent Senate hearing, U.S. Southern Command's General Francis Donovan addressed concerns about potential military action against Cuba, affirming that no invasion plans are underway. However, the U.S. is prepared to secure its embassy and base at Guantanamo Bay if necessary.

President Donald Trump's administration has reinforced America's influence in Latin America, exemplified by military strikes on drug operations and counter-narcotics collaborations with allied governments. The recent capture of Venezuela's former leader Nicolas Maduro has further highlighted the U.S.'s active role in the region.

While economic pressures on Cuba continue, Donovan denied any military rehearsals involving seizing the island. Talks are underway to ease tensions between the U.S. and Cuba, amid concerns about under-investment in key military bases like Guantanamo Bay, which require urgent repair following storm damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)