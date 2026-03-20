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Netanyahu Declares Iran's Nuclear and Missile Capabilities Neutralized

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran no longer possesses the ability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles following a joint military campaign by Israel and the US. Emphasizing Iran's weakened state, Netanyahu reassured allies of Israel's strength and the ongoing efforts to dismantle Iranian military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:06 IST
Netanyahu Declares Iran's Nuclear and Missile Capabilities Neutralized
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran has been stripped of its ability to enrich uranium and produce ballistic missiles. This comes after a continued military campaign by Israel and the United States, which has targeted Iranian military industries.

Netanyahu's comments, made during a press briefing, emphasized the success of the operation, which has entered its 20th day. He reiterated Israel's stance as a regional power and highlighted the ongoing partnership with the US to mitigate threats from Iran, which he described as weaker than ever.

Responding to rumors about his own mortality, Netanyahu assured the press of his well-being and critiqued the spread of false news. He dismissed claims of coercing the US into conflict, underscoring President Trump's independent decision-making in matters concerning American interests.

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