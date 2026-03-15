Historic Trade Ties: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Voyage to Brussels

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has embarked on a significant diplomatic mission in Brussels, marking the first high-level Indian visit since the Free Trade Agreement was established with the EU in January.

Jaishankar is set to meet with leaders and foreign ministers from all 27 EU member states, with discussions likely to focus on deepening strategic ties and addressing urgent geopolitical issues.

Notably, the visit coincides with tensions surrounding the Iran-US conflict, with energy flow emerging as a key agenda point in the deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)