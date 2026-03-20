Trump Criticizes NATO Allies as 'Cowards' Over Iran Conflict
President Trump criticized NATO allies for not supporting the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, calling them 'cowards.' He emphasized NATO's reliance on U.S. military support and expressed frustration over allies' complaints about high oil prices while refusing to join efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:32 IST
President Donald Trump accused NATO allies of being 'cowards' for their lack of support in the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran, criticizing their dependency on U.S. military strength.
In a social media post, Trump labeled NATO a 'paper tiger,' frustrated by allies' reluctance to aid in securing the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions since February.
He expressed discontent over NATO countries complaining about high oil prices but refusing to participate in military efforts, emphasizing the ease and low risk of involvement in securing the vital shipping lane.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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