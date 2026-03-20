Trump Criticizes NATO Allies as 'Cowards' Over Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump accused NATO allies of being 'cowards' for their lack of support in the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran, criticizing their dependency on U.S. military strength.

In a social media post, Trump labeled NATO a 'paper tiger,' frustrated by allies' reluctance to aid in securing the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions since February.

He expressed discontent over NATO countries complaining about high oil prices but refusing to participate in military efforts, emphasizing the ease and low risk of involvement in securing the vital shipping lane.

(With inputs from agencies.)