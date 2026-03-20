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Surjewala Slams Modi Government Over Economic Crisis Amidst Rising Fuel Costs

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala criticizes the Modi government for the LPG cylinder shortage and economic issues, including the depreciation of the rupee. Highlighting price hikes in fuel, he questions the BJP's credibility to seek votes amidst rising unemployment and economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:46 IST
Surjewala Slams Modi Government Over Economic Crisis Amidst Rising Fuel Costs
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In a strong critique of the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala highlighted the escalating LPG cylinder crisis and the subsequent impact on ordinary households. He questioned the BJP's ability to approach voters in upcoming elections with the crisis looming over the nation.

Surjewala pointed out the depreciation of the Indian rupee, now at Rs 93 against the US dollar, describing it as a significant concern for the economy and employment. He recalled Modi's past criticism of the rupee's value drop during Manmohan Singh's tenure, contrasting it with the current situation.

Amidst price hikes in domestic and commercial gas and premium petrol, Surjewala demanded answers from BJP and JD(S) leaders. He portrayed the BJP's approach as negligent, emphasizing the unemployment crisis and accusing the party of focusing on communal politics rather than addressing core economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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