Odisha Shuts Down: Tribals Protest and Power Negotiations

Odisha's Rairangpur area faced significant disruptions as the Mayurbhanj Adivasi Ekata Manch organized a bandh protesting the arrest of 34 tribals. The protest, backed by various political entities including the BJD, caused a standstill in daily operations.

The shutdown, covering Bishoi, Rairangpur, Bahalda, and Tiring, shuttered shops, markets, and educational institutions, as the tribal community demanded justice for the arrested individuals. The protest stemmed from a violent confrontation with police after a public demonstration turned chaotic.

Upon receiving written commitment from police to assist in securing bail for the detainees, the bandh was called off. However, leaders warned of further actions if promises were not upheld, underlining the tension between authorities and the tribal population.

(With inputs from agencies.)