Opposition Leader Akhil Gogoi's Wealth and Legal Battle: A Closer Look

Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president and MLA from Sibsagar, faces 21 criminal charges as he seeks re-election. Despite the legal controversies, Gogoi remains undeterred, with his election affidavit revealing no convictions.

Gogoi's financial declaration lists no immovable property, with his movable assets totaling over Rs 1.75 lakh, unchanged from his 2021 affidavit. While he owes no government dues or loans, he has taken a Rs 50,000 loan from his wife and possesses Rs 1.30 lakh in cash.

His wife, Gitashree Tamuly, however, holds significantly more assets and liabilities. Educated with a degree in arts from Cotton College, Gogoi continues to pursue his political career with a simple income declaration as a salaried MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)