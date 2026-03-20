BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Over Candidate Selection in West Bengal
BJP workers in West Bengal staged protests outside the party's headquarters in Kolkata, opposing the selection of certain candidates for the assembly elections. Accusations of inadequate organizational involvement and ignored grassroots opinions were made, as party leaders tried to address grievances amid sharp criticism from TMC.
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BJP's internal discord over candidate selections for West Bengal's assembly elections erupted publicly as party workers staged protests at the party's Kolkata headquarters on Friday. Around 50 workers from Beleghata demanded the replacement of candidate Partha Choudhary, alleging his detachment from organizational duties.
Similar agitation emerged from Jaynagar, where supporters opposed candidate Alok Halder. State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya and General Secretary Locket Chatterjee attempted to calm the crowd, asserting the central leadership's decisions were conclusive, while promising to review their objections.
The ruling TMC mocked the dissent within BJP, pointing out the irony of an undisciplined and organizationally unstable party. They highlighted the scenes of chaos as evidence of internal collapse, likening discontented members to rats fleeing a sinking ship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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