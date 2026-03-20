Left Menu

BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Over Candidate Selection in West Bengal

BJP workers in West Bengal staged protests outside the party's headquarters in Kolkata, opposing the selection of certain candidates for the assembly elections. Accusations of inadequate organizational involvement and ignored grassroots opinions were made, as party leaders tried to address grievances amid sharp criticism from TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:09 IST
BJP Faces Internal Turmoil Over Candidate Selection in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's internal discord over candidate selections for West Bengal's assembly elections erupted publicly as party workers staged protests at the party's Kolkata headquarters on Friday. Around 50 workers from Beleghata demanded the replacement of candidate Partha Choudhary, alleging his detachment from organizational duties.

Similar agitation emerged from Jaynagar, where supporters opposed candidate Alok Halder. State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya and General Secretary Locket Chatterjee attempted to calm the crowd, asserting the central leadership's decisions were conclusive, while promising to review their objections.

The ruling TMC mocked the dissent within BJP, pointing out the irony of an undisciplined and organizationally unstable party. They highlighted the scenes of chaos as evidence of internal collapse, likening discontented members to rats fleeing a sinking ship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026