Cross-Voting Controversy Roils Haryana Congress

In a significant political development, the Congress party has issued a show-cause notice to Jarnail Singh, its MLA from Ratia, over allegations of cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana. This action marks the fifth such notice issued by the party amid a brewing controversy.

The notice, signed by Dharampal Malik, chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee, accuses Singh of casting his vote contrary to party directives, thereby invalidating it. Singh, however, rebuffed these allegations, maintaining his position as a loyal party member and asserting the allegations as an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The incident has exposed factionalism within the Haryana unit of the Congress, even as the party managed to secure one seat in the elections. Tensions remain elevated as the party investigates the cross-voting by several legislators, leading to public denials from other involved MLAs and calls for unity from party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)