Brazil's Finance Minister Delays Tax Measures Amid Election Year

Brazil's newly appointed Finance Minister, Dario Durigan, is realigning the ministry's communication strategy and deferring controversial tax measures in light of this year's presidential election, according to insiders.

Durigan, who assumed office following Fernando Haddad's departure to run for Sao Paulo governor, is prioritizing microeconomic legislative efforts. A planned public consultation on cryptocurrency taxation, linked to recent central bank regulations, has been postponed.

Other tax proposals could wait until after the upcoming presidential cycle, as Durigan focuses on economic regulation, crisis management in financial institutions, and the Redata data center program.

(With inputs from agencies.)