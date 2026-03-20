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Historic Extradition: Costa Rica Sends Former Judge to U.S. on Drug Charges

Costa Rica extradited former judge Celso Gamboa to the U.S. for drug trafficking, marking a first for the country. The move follows a 2025 judicial reform to combat rising organized crime. Gamboa, charged in a debate about ties between organized crime and politics, claims the charges are baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:55 IST
Historic Extradition: Costa Rica Sends Former Judge to U.S. on Drug Charges
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Costa Rica made history on Friday by extraditing former Supreme Court judge and security minister, Celso Gamboa, to the United States on international drug trafficking charges. This landmark decision marks the country's first extradition of a national to face justice overseas, emphasizing Costa Rica's firm stance against using nationality as a shield from legal accountability, according to Attorney General Carlo Diaz.

The unprecedented extradition follows a 2025 judicial reform that removed the ban on extraditing nationals, aimed at clamping down on organized crime that has contributed to increasing violence in Costa Rica, a nation once celebrated for its safety and tranquility in Latin America. Gamboa, removed from the bench in 2018 amid corruption scandals, has been a focal point in discussions about possible high-level collusion with organized crime.

Prominent in various judicial and executive roles, including as security minister, Gamboa's involvement has been termed 'the tip of the iceberg' by President Rodrigo Chaves. Gamboa, who argues that the accusations are unfounded, warned that Chaves might face justice and expressed willingness to testify in the U.S., provided his and his family's safety are assured. The new law ensures that Costa Ricans extradited to the U.S. are not subject to the death penalty or sentences beyond 50 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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